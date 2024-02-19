Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $366.41. 3,262,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,843. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 208.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

