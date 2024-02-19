Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,441,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,484. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

