Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $72.47. 28,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.