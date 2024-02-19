Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $15.34 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,979. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.81 and its 200-day moving average is $315.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

