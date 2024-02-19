Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,771,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $730.50. 372,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,691. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,173 shares of company stock worth $102,825,299. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

