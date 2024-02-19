Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 124.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 793,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,170,000 after buying an additional 81,417 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 122,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

ZTS stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.39. 1,953,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

