Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,171,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock valued at $372,666,925. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

