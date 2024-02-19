Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,782,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,382. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.