Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.80. The company had a trading volume of 250,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $226.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $274.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

