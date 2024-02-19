Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise comprises 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Axon Enterprise worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axon Enterprise Price Performance
AXON stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.80. The company had a trading volume of 250,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average of $226.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $274.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.