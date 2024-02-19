Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

RNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

RNA stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.55. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at $445,801.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,696 shares of company stock worth $128,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

