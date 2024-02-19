Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

Get Avantor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avantor

Avantor Trading Down 1.2 %

Avantor stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.