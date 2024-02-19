AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,846,516 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $56,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 26,755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 303,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 302,073 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 621.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 181,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 192,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. 28,848,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,765,449. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

