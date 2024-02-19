Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Blue Whale Capital LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 4.6% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after buying an additional 866,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEAM traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,033. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.49 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at $26,167,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares in the company, valued at $87,752,310.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 447 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.74, for a total value of $80,343.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,167,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,584 shares of company stock worth $66,679,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

