AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a £110 ($138.92) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £135 ($170.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £125 ($157.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £120.88 ($152.66).

AZN opened at £100.94 ($127.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The company has a market cap of £156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,342.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is £104.31 and its 200 day moving average is £105.44. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($156.50).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 156 ($1.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,549.67%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

