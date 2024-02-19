Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

