ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Head to Head Comparison

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $18.69 billion 1.12 $1.02 billion $0.47 20.45 Ichor $811.12 million 1.63 -$42.99 million ($1.47) -30.61

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.44% 10.31% 4.63% Ichor -5.30% -0.88% -0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASE Technology and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ichor 0 0 3 0 3.00

ASE Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.84, suggesting a potential downside of 18.47%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Ichor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

