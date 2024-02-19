argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $525.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $392.23 on Thursday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

