Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

