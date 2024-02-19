ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

