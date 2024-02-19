Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.40.

AMAT stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

