Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

AIF opened at $14.86 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

