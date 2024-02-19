Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
AIF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on AIF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.