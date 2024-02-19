Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

AIF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

