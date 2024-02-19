AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $640.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.30.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,547 shares of company stock valued at $337,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 894,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.