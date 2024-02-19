Analysts Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target at $38.14

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

SHOO stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

