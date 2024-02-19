Analysts Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) PT at $5.50

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

PHX opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc sold 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $4,898,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,679,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,388.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

