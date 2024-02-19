Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $113.77

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.