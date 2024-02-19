Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX
Cryoport Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryoport
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.