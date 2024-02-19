Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.69 on Monday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

