Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Cryoport Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.69 on Monday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.