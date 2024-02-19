Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $86.00

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

AER stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $79.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

