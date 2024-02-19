Analysts Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $13.17

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSVT. Wedbush cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other 2seventy bio news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSVT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.88. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

