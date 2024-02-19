AMJ Financial Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Onsemi comprises about 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.5 %

ON stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. 4,910,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

