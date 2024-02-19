AMJ Financial Wealth Management Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NOW traded down $15.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $765.00. 1,141,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,718. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $7,123,851. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.