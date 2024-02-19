AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $761,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after buying an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.69. The company had a trading volume of 434,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

