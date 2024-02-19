AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.4% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,321. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

