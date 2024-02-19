AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $444,000 Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE BCO traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 176,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

