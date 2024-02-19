AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 682 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. 1,710,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,352. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.10.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

