AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $723.99. 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,585. The company has a market cap of $321.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $681.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $729.06.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

