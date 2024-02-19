AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 1,124 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.89. 1,016,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

