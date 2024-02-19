Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $283.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.