Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.70. 3,596,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.