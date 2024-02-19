American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $135.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AWK opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

