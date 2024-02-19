AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 in the last three months. 27.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $99,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

