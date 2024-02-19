Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,161. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.29. The company has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

