Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 9,561 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 29.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $23,056,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $42,314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 290.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 1,446,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

