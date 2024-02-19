Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 5,105 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.77. 462,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.