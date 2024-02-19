Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 41,265 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,265 shares during the quarter. Kenon makes up 2.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 6.55% of Kenon worth $81,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEN stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $25.44. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 158.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

