Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 32,515 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,515 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.16. 32,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $547.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.16.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

