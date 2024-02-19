Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 187 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.25. 1,548,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,455. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $248.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

