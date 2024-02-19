Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 15,381 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy comprises 2.7% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 5.45% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $98,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

