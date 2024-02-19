Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,051.05. The company had a trading volume of 443,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,336. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $989.01 and a 200 day moving average of $958.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

