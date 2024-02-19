Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,627. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

